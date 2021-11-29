Henry Holland among presenters of Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed its presenters, hosts and entertainment for the upcoming Fashion Awards, sponsored by TikTok.

Hosts and red-carpet presenters include comedienne Elsa Majimbo, British designer Henry Holland and TikTok creator Tega Alexander, who will each be addressing visitors and guests on route to the ceremony’s location, the Royal Albert Hall.

Singer and songwriter Griff will be performing live from the red carpet, launching a livestream through the Fashion Awards’ official TikTok account. Interviews and behind the scenes content will also be available to watch through the platform, with a Glambot capturing red carpet looks throughout the night.

Fashion publisher Dazed has partnered with the social media outlet on a winner’s media room, where award recipients will be interviewed on their afterthoughts.

With the new announcement of attendance by Holland and Majimbo, the event looks to be a star-studded occasion. British stylist IB Kamara has been revealed as the honouree for the Isabella Blow Award, whilst Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, Demna Gvasalia and JW Anderson are among the award nominees. Tommy Hilfiger is also to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award, recognising the designer’s contribution to the global fashion industry.