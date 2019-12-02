High street footfall rises across Black Friday weekend

Black Friday footfall in the UK increased by 6 percent compared to Black Friday 2018, defying prior warnings that footfall would drop and despite a backdrop of Brexit uncertainty and an imminent general election.

On the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend, high street footfall was also up 6.8 percent and 2.9 percent respectively, according to foot traffic analysis company ShopperTrak. Overall footfall for the year is 0.2 percent higher than the same period in 2018.

The report suggests that the shopping event is increasingly important for driving in-store footfall, as retailers continue to extend their in-store promotion strategies, with some starting as early as mid-November.

Nick Pompa, global general manager at ShopperTrak, said in a statement: “We know that shoppers are in the driving seat now on how, when and where they shop, but our data shows that Black Friday still ranks as a key day for bricks-and-mortar. Our data helps retailers kick start their peak trading strategies and maximise their returns.”

Pompa continued: “Progressive retailers, who have actionable insights into traffic data and can overlay it with other key metrics, including inventory, and can leverage this information to optimise customer service during this critical trading period. This strategy helps ensure that customers’ high expectations are met, as shopper traffic increases throughout the peak trading season. Prioritising in-store customer experience can help retailers effectively drive sales, customer retention and brand loyalty.

Photo credit: FashionUnited

