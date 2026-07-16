Hollister bets on music marketing with Freya Skye tour sponsorship

Hollister is putting music at the center of its fall marketing push. The Abercrombie & Fitch Co.-owned brand has named rising popstar Freya Skye the face of its women's fall denim campaign, in a partnership that extends well beyond a standard celebrity endorsement. Hollister will also sponsor Skye's North America, UK and European tour, release limited-edition product, and host in-store appearances across the U.S. and Europe this autumn.

With this deal, Hollister is buying a presence in the touring economy, a channel that puts the brand in front of thousands of young consumers per night, in markets on both sides of the Atlantic. “Music is central to how our customers express themselves, and Freya’s authenticity, creativity and energy make her a natural partner for this campaign," said Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement.

Rising star

Skye's career has risen sharply in 2026 across the UK and Europe. The breakout star has amassed over 2.5 billion streams and more than 5 million social media followers, with radio support across the UK, and her debut EP "stardust" charted in the top 100 in both the U.S. and UK. Her concert business has scaled from 200-capacity rooms to venues of upwards of 7,000 since January.

“Hollister has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it’s always felt like a brand everyone connects to. I grew up with Hollister, so being able to partner together now feels incredibly surreal,” said Skye in a statement. “Hollister’s laidback, versatile style really reflects how I live, always moving between everyday moments and being on stage, which is why I love their denim. For me, the perfect pair of jeans is something I can wear all day, no matter the occasion. I love how this collection lets you style pieces your own way while feeling comfortable and confident - it’s made for every moment.”

Alongside with the deal, Skye stars in the campaign titled "Made for this Moment," which will roll out across digital, social and in-store channels.