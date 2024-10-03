How to become an expert in fashion counterfeiting?

The burgeoning second-hand market has thrust a profession once shrouded in obscurity into the spotlight: the anti-counterfeit expert. It's a highly sought-after profession today, with many candidates and few chosen ones. Yet, the demand for experts in luxury goods is increasing as the second-hand fashion industry gains traction.

"There's a rigorous selection process, as it's a profession that many dream of," said Victoire Boyer-Chammard, expertise ambassador & partnerships manager at Vestiaire Collective. She currently leads the [Vestiaire Académie](What is the Vestiaire Académie? Everything you need to know about this elite training ) and explains that she learned her trade on the job, after a career in the auction world. That's also true for most of the anti-counterfeit experts working at Vestiaire Collective, who have been able to benefit from the company's training programme.

What qualifications are needed?

While it's now possible and effective to receive training from the employer, aspiring experts can also pursue studies that open doors to the profession. But aside from the Vestiaire Académie, there are few specific qualifications with a specialisation in fashion. Those who aspire to a job as an authenticator must therefore follow programmes that allow them to gain knowledge about the history and culture of fashion, learn about the landscape of luxury brands, understand the construction of clothing and accessories, and gain knowledge about textiles.

Here are some qualifications you can pursue: A bachelor's and/or master's degree in art history or decorative arts

The ‘Consultant spécialiste du marché de l'art’ programme from Drouot Formation

The Bachelor Art Market from L'école internationale des métiers de la culture et du marché de l'art (IESA)

For secondary school students, the summer course "The product of fashion and its creation" at IFM

"Knowledge of textiles" (short-term programme in continuing education) at IFM

"Knowledge of clothing and well-fitting" (short-term programme in continuing education) at IFM

"Master of Arts in Fashion and Textile Studies: History, Theory, Museum Practice", from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York

Master Droit de la Propriété Intellectuelle et des Nouvelles Technologies.

What career opportunities are there?

Aspiring anti-counterfeit experts can apply to platforms specialising in the resale of fashion items, but also work as consultants for various brands or join auction houses.

The future of the profession doesn't seem to be threatened by artificial intelligence yet, as the human eye is essential for detecting counterfeit items, which are sometimes extremely well made. However, technology is already being used by Vestiaire Collective's expert teams, who use algorithms, among other things, to carry out extremely precise checks when an item is placed in the catalogue.

Anti-counterfeit expert from the platform Vestiaire Collective. Credits: Vestiaire Collective