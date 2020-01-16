Hugo launches David Bowie collection

Hugo Boss has launched a special capsule collection in tribute to British musician David Bowie.

Entitled Hugo Loves Bowie, the capsule collection for men and women pays tribute to the late singer and his “inimitable style” offering T-shirts featuring iconic album artwork, and slogan caps in a signature palette of black, white, and red.

The fashion house describes Bowie as a “musical and visual icon who made an indelible impact on the world of music and fashion” and the collection aims to honour his rebellious style taking inspiration from Bowie’s 1977-1979 ‘Berlin Trilogy’, a body of work inspired by the German capital and consisting of the albums ‘Low’, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Lodger’, which is referenced throughout the collection.

One sweatshirt, designed in tribute to his 1977 album ‘Heroes’, features photographs of Bowie shot for the album’s cover by Masayoshi Sukita, while other accessories and T-shirts are printed with the original slogan used to promote the album ‘Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming’.

“David Bowie was a rebel spirit who lived life on his own terms,” said Bart de Backer, senior head of design, Hugo menswear. “This capsule is an opportunity for us to celebrate the impact he had on the world and the values that we share.”

The Hugo Loves Bowie collection is available on the Hugo Boss website site, in Hugo stores and selected partner retailers worldwide now.

Image: courtesy of Hugo Boss