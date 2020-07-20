Hush launches face masks to support NHS Covid-19 appeal

Womenswear brand Hush has launched a collection of face masks in partnership with NHS Charities Together, which will provide funds for its Covid-19 appeal.

There are two face masks in the collection, featuring classic Hush prints, a leopard print and a black and white start print, each made from 100 percent cotton. The mask are double-layered, machine washable and contain a filter insert pocket.

Each mask will be priced at 10 pounds each, and for each piece sold 5 pounds will go directly to the NHS Charities Together urgent Covid-19 appeal.

Mandy Watkins, founder and creative director of Hush, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with NHS Charities Together on this initiative. Through the proceeds raised from our reusable face masks, we hope this will enable the charity to continue the amazing work they do supporting NHS staff, volunteers and patients that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the UK.”

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, added: “Thank you Hush and Hush customers for supporting NHS Charities Together. Your donation is making a huge difference to patients impacted by the virus and the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who are dealing with this crisis on behalf of all of us.”

Images: courtesy of Hush