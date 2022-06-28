In Pictures: Chanel opens pop-up boutique in the Hamptons

French luxury fashion house Chanel has opened a pop-up boutique in East Hampton, New York for the summer, which has been reimagined as a “Parisian summer fantasy”.

The 2,500-square-foot store, located at 26 Newtown Lane, has been designed in a traditional, grey-shingled Hamptons style. It spans two floors, offering bags, small leather goods, accessories, watches and fine jewellery, and looks from the Coco Beach 2022 and Métiers d’Arts 2022-23 collections by Virginie Viard.

Image: Chanel

In a press release, Chanel said that the light-filled, summery boutique has been designed in the spirit of Chanel at the beach, drawing on the Hamptons vibe and its house codes, and includes its emblematic black, white and gold colour palette. It features matte black painted floors and white walls accentuated by tweed rugs, as well as elegant seating options and graphic accent pieces evoking Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s salon in her apartment at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris.

Image: Chanel

The first floor divides its focus between ready-to-wear, accessories, watches and fine jewellery, eyewear and shoes. Highlights include diamanté-trimmed suiting, loose summery denim, gilded tweeds and sleek evening options from the Métiers d’ Art 2021-22 collection, along with swimwear and cover-ups from the Coco Beach collections, and small leather goods, jewellery and sunglasses from the summer and autumn 2022 eyewear collections.

Image: Chanel

In addition, the iconic 11.12 and 2.55 bags are presented alongside the fashion house's latest creations, including Chanel’s 22 Handbag, first seen at the spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear catwalk show.

The second floor will be used for private appointments and features central-facing creamy linen couches topped with throw pillows in white and gold Chanel tweed.

Image: Chanel