In Pictures: Gucci lifestyle collection and pop-up store

Alongside Milan Design Week, luxury fashion house Gucci has released a new lifestyle collection, complete with stationary and other branded goods, as well as the opening of a temporary store set in the heart of Milan.

Shoppers can get their hands on branded Gucci pencils, notebooks, writing paper, pencil cases and more in the Italian house’s first exploration into lifestyle.

“When I was a child, going to the stationary store and finding pencils, pens, notebooks, games, meant bringing a dream into my daily routine,” said Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, in a statement. “They were fine, well-made objects that spoke of craftsmanship and that, though part of my everyday life, were able to give off a magical mysterious and wonderful aura. For this reason, presenting the Gucci Lifestyle collection in Milan through the Gucci Cartoleria is a sort of consecration, a tribute that was right for me to pay.”

Enchanted campaign

Surreal imagery and videos shot by Max Siedentopf, were staged in the Castello Sonnino fortress in Tuscany, Italy. The photographer aimed to capture items floating as if by magic, making use of visual distortions and reflections to create whimsical illusions.

Image: Gucci

Image: Gucci

Image: Gucci

Image: Gucci

Gucci Cartoletia

Additionally, Gucci has opened a temporary store in Milan where buyers can shop the new lifestyle collection. Similarly inspired by the ‘cabinet of curiosities’, the store is Gucci’s take on a traditional Italian stationary store with an element of fairytale-like designs and hidden surprises that highlight the new collection.

Image: Gucci

Image: Gucci