Indiyah Polack launches collection for PrettyLittleThing

Love Island star and influencer Indiyah Polack has released her first-ever designed fashion collection for e-commerce retailer PrettyLittleThing.

Polack, who has been working with PrettyLittleThing as a brand ambassador for its Marketplace app since she left the Love Island villa, worked with PrettyLittleThing’s head of design, Chris Parnell on the summer collection inspired by her own style.

Commenting on the collection, Polack said in a statement: “I have loved working with the PLT team on this collection. They really let me explore new ideas and incorporate my own style into these pieces.

“It’s been a really long process and I’ve listened to what my fans have been asking for when it comes to festival dressing. This was always a natural progression following my Marketplace ambassadorship and I’m so excited to share this with everyone.”

Indiyah Polack collection for PrettyLittleThing Credits: PrettyLittleThing

The collection is inspired by the festival season with a range of co-ords, corsets, cargos, and mini dresses in earthy textures and tones featuring details such as chunky buckles, lace ties and cut-out detailing. The line-up also offers staple denim and styles featuring PU and mesh.

Prices start from 12 pounds / 25 US dollars and are available in UK sizes 4-30 / US sizes 0-26.

