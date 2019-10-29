International Woolmark Prize: 10 finalists announced

The International Woolmark Prize, an award which celebrates fashion talents working with Merino wool, has announced the 10 finalists for its 2019 edition.

British names among the finalists include designer Samuel Ross and his brand A-Cold-Wall, British-Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang and his eponymous label, and British-Irish designer Richard Malone.

The full list of 2020 International Woolmark Prize finalists:

A-Cold-Wall, United Kingdom

Blindness, Korea

Bode, USA

Botter, The Netherlands

Feng Chen Wang, United Kingdom/China

GmbH, Germany

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, France

Matthew Adams Dolan, USA

Namacheko, Sweden

Richard Malone, Ireland/UK

Woolmark Prize finalists announced

The 10 designers are now one step closer to the International Woolmark Prize final in February, with support from The Woolmark Company’s Innovation Academy - a fast-track mentoring and education program helping brands implement best practices to address environmental and social issues along with sustainable business growth.

The finalists will be tasked with presenting six fully-traceable Merino outfits to a panel of industry experts before an overall winner will be awarded 200,000 Australian dollars, while one designer will receive 100,000 Australian dollars for “demonstrating outstanding innovation in product or manufacturing.”

The Woolmark Company managing director Stuart McCullough said in a statement: “The International Woolmark Prize is the world’s leading talent development program and as industry priorities evolve, so do the expectations of the prize. We see traceability and supply chain integrity as a way to empower brands and customers to make better choices. By ensuring these emerging designers are equipped with the knowledge, support and access to the most advanced supply chain partners, the International Woolmark Prize continues to push the agenda for best practice.”

Finalist collections will be available for commercialisation in September 2020 via the International Woolmark Prize retail network which includes Mytheresa.com, Matchesfashion.com, Takashimaya, Lane Crawford and David Jones.