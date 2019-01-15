Interview: Saab Gurnam, General Store Manager at Diesel

Careers in fashion is a hot topic here at FashionUnited. Through a series of interviews, we would like to provide our readers with transparent insight into the inner-workings of the industry. Recently, we talked to Saab Gurnam, who informed FashionUnited more about her role as General Store Manager of Diesel Brompton Road. Diesel is a brand that stands for individuality, self-expression, innovation and thrives on enormous creative freedom. Since 1978, Diesel has experienced tremendous growth and has evolved from being the leading pioneers of denim into the world of premium casual wear. Read on to find out what it’s like to work at Diesel.

What does your typical workday look like?

I start my day by going through emails, then I action any directives from HQ. Next, I organise meetings with my managers since it’s crucial that key members of my team understand our business focus for the week. Then, I report on business and KPIs with heads of retail. The most important part of the day is conducting team briefings with all levels of staff. Empowering my team makes them feel valued and creates a fun, productive day.

What do you like most about your job?

I like the unpredictability of my job, no day is the same. I need to be able to pivot at a moment’s notice, think fast and make constructive decisions. I also like the diversity of my role. Diesel puts store managers at the forefront of the business and our feedback is crucial for driving the business forward. For example, I have jetted off to Italy on short notice to give feedback to the buyers on a current season’s product.

What does the General Store Manager at Diesel do?

The General Store Manager at Diesel delivers excellent management of all fundamental operational requirements. I strive to build customer relationships and foster long-term loyalty with enthusiastic, proactive contact. Potentially you also need to be the ambassador of Diesel because you are working in a very high profile store. Everyone will be seeking your input when it comes to driving the business and delivering premium service to our customers.

What skills are essential to become the General Store Manager at Diesel?

It helps to possess entrepreneurial qualities. You need to be able to take risks by making sound business and commercial decisions. Excellent interpersonal skills and good communication is key to being Diesel’s General Store Manager. You will be expected to converse across most departments within Diesel from Allocators, Visual Departments to Heads of Retail.

Strong leadership goes without saying. For me, it’s the art of motivating a team to act towards a common goal. This is characterized by combining high integrity, intellectual honesty and humility.

Did you always want to work in fashion retail?

I always knew I wanted to work in a creative environment, I just didn’t know in what. So I got a part-time job as a sales assistant to figure out what I wanted to do. Since then, I’ve never looked back!

If you wouldn't work for Diesel as General Store Manager, which career path would you have chosen and why?

I would have become a personal shopper or stylist. I love fashion and shopping!

Which piece is a Must-Have in every closet?

Denim! You can never have enough denim in your wardrobe. You can dress down or dress up in whatever denim style you choose.

What is the best advice you've ever received in your career?

Don’t be the smartest one in the room – this advice was given to me when I first became a manager. Oftentimes, leaders feel that they need to be the “smartest guy or girl” in the room, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. Great leaders surround themselves with smarter people that will challenge ideas, bring new perspectives to the table and drive innovation. My work formula has always been a collaborative one. I would not want it any other way.

Any personal achievements or memorable moments in your career you’d like us to highlight?

The highlight for me is when you see members of the team -who I have invested time in or pushed them to their potential- go on to become managers. There is nothing more rewarding than knowing you have made a difference in someone’s life.

Do you have any tips/recommendation for people who would like to work at Diesel?

It sounds cliché, but you need to love what you do. Diesel is a dynamic place and we want passionate, energetic individuals who can bring something to the table. Expect hard work, but in return, you will receive great rewards. ‘Only The Brave’ is our motto. So if you are brave enough to take on new challenges, Diesel is the place for you!

This article was created in cooperation with Diesel. Stay tuned for future job vacancies at Diesel on FashionUnited.

Photos: courtesy of Diesel