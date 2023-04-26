Item of the week: the point toe shoe

What it is:

The point toe shoe is a footwear style that speaks for itself in that it essentially is a shoe with a pointed toe. The look was everywhere on the runways for the autumn/winter 2023 season, and only differed when it came to the shoe type, with the point appearing in varying forms, from kitten heels to over-the-knee boots to open-toe sandals. With a history that dates back to before mediaeval times, the point toe shoe is by no means a new style, however iterations for this season brought a refreshed essence to the footwear for a new era, allowing it to continue transcending periods.

Image: Kenneth Cole

Why you’ll want it:

While the point toe is quite a specific shape on its own, the look comes in a vast range of different styles that allow it to grab the attention of a large audience base. With the look available in footwear that is both flat soled or with heels, it further enables shoppers to opt for styles that are suitable for any occasion. The silhouette itself is also appealing to consumers who are looking for ways to elongate their legs and feet, with the point toe shape known to help balance proportions. With this in mind, the footwear style already offers shoppers visual benefits as well as on-trend style.

Image: Pretty Ballerinas

Where we’ve seen it:

Pointed shoes were a big thing for AW23 collections, most notably appearing in the form of slick kitten heels. Miu Miu led the way here with its array of sharp toes, decorated with miniature buckles and fastenings. Awake Mode’s footwear also appeared with distinct points, however were elevated through the use of sculpted heels in metallic materials. Other brands took on more minimalist iterations of the shoe style. While Dundas opted for muted tones for its velvet footwear, Alessandra Rich’s patent black leather shoes were paired with lace socks to link up with the brand’s ‘light academia’ aesthetic for the season.

Image: Stella McCartney

How to style it:

The point toe shoe has the unique benefit of elongating legs with just about any outfit, with a silhouette that can peek out from under floor-sweeping bottoms or further accentuate a figure sporting a shorter hem. In terms of pants, the look particularly works well with bell-bottom, wide legged or boot cut styles, sitting under the garment and adding instant glamour to a casual look. To achieve this, the best is a closed-toe style either in boots or a heel, transforming a day look into eveningwear in an effortless way. For skirts, these options also work, as do open-toes, which can be further elevated with embellished straps or lace up fastenings.

Image: Simmi

The point toe shoe is a popular AW23 footwear trend, prominent on runways and in street style making it the ‘go-to’ shoe of the season. While actual silhouettes of the shoe may differ, the benefits it provides to shoppers – whether that be elongating their figure or elevating a look – puts it at the forefront of style.

Image: Chinese Laundry