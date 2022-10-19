Item of the week: the statement tie

What it is:

As traditional workplace attire is becoming less common, the tie seems to be a slightly out-of-place trend to be making rounds. However, for both AW22 and SS23 it has arguably become ‘the’ accessory of choice on both runways and in street style. It was the statement tie in particular that had a hold on fashion leaders, each of which were seen putting their own individual twists on the former office must-have. Bold colours and eye-catching prints helped to emphasise the popular accessory, seeing it transcend its typical confinements and bring it into a new fashion-forward era of existence.

Image: Profuomo

Why you’ll want it:

Despite its links to formal office wear or occasion wear, this season’s interpretation of the tie makes the accessory more of a fashion-forward statement piece. Its presence can be particularly attributed to the ongoing collegiate trend that draws inspiration from American college attire and preppy styles. It could also be tied into the growing tendency to more casual office wardrobes, as spurred on by the increase in work-from-home lifestyles that came to head during the pandemic. As these trends collide, the popularity of the tie as a wardrobe essential has risen, placing it in the spotlight for the upcoming seasons.

Image: Charles Tyrwhitt

Where we’ve seen it:

The tie was the must-have accessory for both AW22 and SS23 runway collections, present in both women’s and men’s lines. For SS23, bold stripes in eye-catching colourways were a particularly popular choice. The look was donned in Kenzo’s college-inspired line, in bright greens and pinks for MSGM and highly contrasting hues for Moschino. Other brands, such as Dolce & Gabbana and Dries van Noten also opted for ties, albeit in a more formal fashion. Paul Smith, among others, however, took to matching ties to button up shirts, a subtle take on the popular trend. While the look prominently contributed to runway collections, it was also heavily spotted among street styles.

Image: Etro

How to style it:

The tie’s new purpose has seen it transform into a daily accessory, crossing seamlessly between menswear and womenswear as a genderbending wardrobe staple. Despite its transformation, it has still been used as a neck piece, popularly worn in its typical fastening with a button up shirt, albeit in oversized proportions. Draw inspiration from past eras by layering up the look with a leather jacket and mini skirt for edgy daywear. The accessory can also be experimented with, leaving it open to be used more as a scarf or tied around the waist as a belt, providing multiple opportunities for use.

Image: Selected

For the upcoming seasons, the tie has transcended its typical traditional workplace status and become a must-have, fashion-forward accessory that has been spotted within all areas of the industry. Shoppers can make a statement with both bold colours and simple designs, giving the tie a new place as a boundary-pushing daily wear item.

Image: Profuomo