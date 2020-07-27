Jack Wills launches kidswear range

Jack Wills has partnered with childrenswear license partner Brand Machine Group (BMG) to launch its first kidswear range.

The license agreement means BMG will design, manufacture and market childrenswear apparel and accessories for boys and girls aged up to 16 years.

The Jack Wills childrenswear collection will initially expand the brand’s fashion and lifestyle into boyswear and girlswear and will feature t-shirts, sweaters, outerwear and accessories. BMG is working with strategic International retail partners with the goal of launching childrenswear collections at retail for October 2020. Toddler and baby ranges will be added in future seasons.

“We’re delighted to be working with Brand Machine as a childrenswear license partner for Jack Wills,” a spokesperson for Jack Wills said in a statement. “This partnership is an important step for the future of Jack Wills and one which will improve our brand positioning across the UK/internationally.”

Brand Machine Group CEO Boo Jalil added: “We are excited to be a part of a British heritage-inspired brand and bring Jack Wills into our portfolio of established brands as experts in childrenswear we have a shared vision of outstanding quality product.”

Jack Wills was acquired by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group - then called Sports Direct - in August 2019 for 12.75 million pounds. Since then, Ashley has permanently closed a number of Jack Wills stores. In March, a further 17 shuttered stores brought the total to 31.