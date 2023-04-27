Jack Wolfskin to launch apparel with Bear Grylls

German-based outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment specialist Jack Wolfskin has announced a new apparel partnership with global adventurer, bestselling author and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Bear Grylls.

The collaboration will see Grylls joining the Jack Wolfskin Discovery Team of explorers, researchers, educators and creatives, explained the outdoor brand as it looks to expand areas of exploration, enable new discoveries, increase knowledge of the wilderness, and advance environmental responsibility.

Richard Collier, chief executive of Jack Wolfskin, said in a statement: “Bear has made it his calling to explore the unknown and share it with the world. He’s a perfect fit for Jack Wolfskin’s ‘We Live to Discover’ mantra focused on educating and inspiring all people to have meaningful experiences in the outdoors with their friends and families in a global effort to rewild the world’s natural places, species and human spirit.”

Grylls, a former UK special forces solider known for his adventures, survival training, award-winning TV shows and books, added: “Jack Wolfskin is one of the most dynamic but approachable brands in the outdoor space with long-lasting apparel that will benefit anyone who heads outdoors. I share their commitment to empowering more people to experience their own personal adventures and to build a greater appreciation of the wild places and our wider society.”