Jatin Malik Couture showcases at Milan Fashion Week

Jatin Malik Couture, the men’s ethnic wear brand showcased its Fall/Winter collection at the Milan Fashion Week 2019’s Emerging Talent Platform held from June 14 to 17, 2019. The baroque-inspired collection featured contemporary silhouettes depicted through the convergence of traditional Indian embroideries such as zardozi and aari. Each creation represents the rich heritage of Indian fashion interwoven into the grandeur of baroque architecture. The story behind the collection is a fluid movement from the regal history of India to the novelty of the European era and the present-day global fashion movements.

Emerging Talents is one of Milan's first creative platform dedicated to brilliant designers. The experienced team aims to support skilled designers to create the right network that leads to fashion business development, enlarging sales or even to reach the very first sell-points. Since 2016 the platform has discovered and supported around 50 brands from 17 countries.