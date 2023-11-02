John Frieda Hair Care unveils stylist and creator collective

John Frieda Hair Care, part of consumer goods company Kao, has unveiled the first line-up of haircare experts that will serve under its new ‘House of Frieda’ platform to help educate consumers on the benefits of its products.

The ‘House of Frieda’ collective has been designed to help make it easier for consumers to understand how to use the brand’s haircare products at home and the inaugural line-up features six experts, including hairstylists, beauty writers and content creators.

Marissa Vallillo, director of marketing at John Frieda Hair Care, said in a statement: "With the House of Frieda, we are going back to our roots. Our salon heritage has driven our brand to create breakthrough, game-changing products that make our consumers feel like they have a piece of that expertise in every bottle.

“I am excited to partner with this incredibly talented team of stylists and creators to help us showcase how powerful the transformative benefits of our brand can be."

The expert-led programme aims to raise awareness of John Frieda Hair Care’s range of styling, treatment and colouring products and will kick off this autumn and run through 2024 and beyond.

Each member of the ‘House of Frieda’ will have their own curated bundle featured on the brand's website and their content will be showcased across their respective social media platforms, as well as the brand's channels.

The collective includes Hollywood hairstylist Laura Polko, celebrity hairstylist and male groomer David Stanwell, NYC-based salon stylist Elba Rodriguez, Cosmopolitan magazine’s former beauty director Carly Cardellino, and content creators Greta Wilson and Marina Angioletti.

As well as showcasing the brand’s products, the collective will also serve as a “think tank” to help inform new product development.