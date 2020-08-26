JPL Atelier launches a philanthropic collaboration with 5 charities

London-based eco-luxe label JPL Atelier has launched a charity collaboration with Peta UK, UN Women UK, Friends of the Earth, Fawcett Society and Post Carbon Lab.

Launching on Women’s Equality Day, August 26, the ‘Alliance’ collection aims to support the female-led JPL Atelier’s mission to embody the empowerment of women through design, whilst honouring a sustainable process.

The collection features five organic cotton white T-shirts, each connected with a different charity partner and embroidered with a different word depicting female empowerment - activist, feminist, independent, leader and powerful.

Each of the T-shirts have been made through renewable solar and wind power energy, adds the brand, and will donate 30 percent of each sale directly to that T-shirt’s charity.

JPL Atelier founder, Juliana Ponce de Léon, said in a statement: “I founded JPL Atelier on the basis of being an empowering ally to both women and our forever muse, Mother Earth. We are now in an exciting stage of our brand development, where we are able to grow our philanthropy alongside progressive charities that mirror the brand’s DNA.

“The Alliance Collection is the beginning of our bi-annual charity capsule collections and a new start to long-term partnerships with our charities.”

The Alliance T-shirts retail for 85 pounds and will be exclusively available online at the brand’s website.

Images: courtesy of JPL Atelier