JW Anderson and Yoox collaborate on genderless birthday collection

London-based fashon label JW Anderson is celebrating Yoox’s 20 year anniversary by designing a genderless capsule collection for the online retailer.

For this collection, which features the motto “beyond seasons, beyond trends, beyond genders”, Jonathan Anderson, founder and creative director of JW Anderson, drew inspiration from his archives. The silhouettes, colours and fabrics consist of warm khakis, browns and greys and are in line with JW Anderson’s “inherent Britishness”.

The capsule consists of nine pieces of clothing and accessories, including an asymmetrical shirt dress, a blouse, a corduroy trench coat, corduroy trousers, a striped hoodie and a long skirt with a matching pleated blouse, as well as felt loafers and a bag. Traditional gender roles are challenged by the asymmetry and patchworking that are featured in the collections’ items.

“JW Anderson has always challenged binary notions of gender, and this literal patching together of fabrics and textures illustrates a freedom beyond binary choices,” Yoox said in a statement.

The first time that the two companies collaborated was back in 2011, when JW Anderson participated in ‘The Next Talents’ showcase created by Yoox and Vogue Italia.

The JW Anderson x Yoox capsule collection will be available on Yoox’s website in mid-July.