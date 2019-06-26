Karl Lagerfeld and L'Oréal announce makeup collaboration

L'Oréal Paris and Karl Lagerfeld have announced a beauty collaboration, initiated by the late designer, that will debut during Paris fashion week in September.

"This line of makeup truly reflects the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup - he often used eyeshadows as colors in his sketches," said Caroline Lebar, Head of Image and Communication at Maison Karl Lagerfeld, in a press release. "L'Oréal Paris has an inclusive message of beauty for all. Karl liked it when a collaboration resonated with his brand and would make a real impact to many people."

"For L'Oréal Paris, all of our fashion designer collaborations are an honour, but this one is particularly meaningful," said Delphine Viguier, L'Oréal Paris Global Brand President. "While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratise fashion, L'Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women's own rules and desires. We look forward to sharing with the world the makeup born from this creative connection."

Image courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld