Karl Lagerfeld receives Paris' highest honour

Karl Lagerfeld on Tuesday was bestowed with the Grand Vermeil in Paris, the highest distinction the French capital can offer.

“Paris loves you. You are Paris,” said Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris.

Aptly present in the Grand Palad's under a mini Eiffel Tower, the award was presented after Lagerfeld's couture show for Chanel.

A heavy celebrity attendance included a swathe of actresses and Chanel ambassadors, such as Julianne More, Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevigne amongst others.

“Thank you, because your imagination is without limits. It is extraordinary. I would not have dared to build the Eiffel Tower in the Grand Palais and you did it, because your genius allows you to be daring and to make things beautiful and to transport us to a universe in which you excel,” Hidalgo said.

“Your talent is recognized all over the planet, but you are also someone who has made Paris even more magical, creative and beautiful. You are a Parisian, a true Parisian, who delivers the best of Paris,” she added.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Photo catwalk: Patrick Kovarik, AFP



Photo Karl Lagerfled et Anne Hidalgo: Hendrik Ballhausen/dpa