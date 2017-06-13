Karl Mayer celebrates 80th anniversary

All products from Karl Mayer are of the highest quality and the result of ultra-modern production processes in application.

The Weftronic II HKS is a high-performance warp knitting machine with weft insertion to match the courses. It enables efficient production of extremely lightweight fabrics which are suitable for use as interlining.

Karl Mayer will be celebrating its 80th anniversary at the beginning of July and is a world market leader in textile machinery building.When it comes to the manufacture of composite materials made from glass fibers, for example, the multiaxial warp knitting machine Cop Max and the fiber spreading unit UD 700 are technical solutions of highest perfection.

In 2014 Karl Mayer started a comprehensive investment program with the objective to strengthen the company’s production section in order to face challenges of the future. The answer was a comprehensive reorganization of the processes, modernization of the buildings and investments in a state-of-the-art machine equipment.

The warp preparation business unit consists of the Prosize sizing machine and the Multi-Matic. The Prosize features a novel, well-thought out process guiding, thus ensuring the highest efficiency in weaving and the smallest possible sizing liquor volume. In this way, it makes a significant contribution to the concept of sustainability. The Multi-Matic has high flexibility during sampling and short-warp production.