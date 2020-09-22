Kenzo and WWF partner up to work towards TX2 global goal

During lockdown, many were kept entertained by the ‘Tiger King’ documentary on Netflix. However, after the characters and plot is stripped back, what the viewers were left with was the mistreatment of tigers.

A century ago there may have been 100,000 wild tigers, however, in 2010 numbers declined to an estimated 3,200 tigers. With a global effort, this number has been brought up to 3,900 in 2016, according to Kenzo.

Clothing brand, Kenzo, has partnered up with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) until 2022, to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2020, which is the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Kenzo has created a capsule collection in homage to the tiger, which ranges from t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatshirt dresses, all made from 100 percent organic cotton and is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

For each piece of the collection sold, Kenzo will donate 10 dollars towards the TX2 global goal, which is the ambitious timeline set to double the number of tigers from 2010 by 2022.

This partnership also will work to improve the sustainability of their cotton supply chain and freshwater footprint.