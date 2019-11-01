Key Womenswear Colour on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential womenswear colour stories inspiring the Spring Summer 2020 season.

The Trendstop team gives FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key colour directions straight from the Spring Summer 2020 runways, that will be informing the womenswear market through the upcoming season and beyond. Designers examine the power of colour to channel mood and meaning in SS20. Tones that communicated the feeling or enhanced the ethos behind a collection create an impactful statement across the international Fashion Weeks. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated colour galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key SS20 womenswear shades. The big topics of sustainability and feminism are explored through colour in Eco Ecru and Empowered by Shocking Pink. Refined 70s Browns taps into the growing nostalgia trend, reviving core tones from eras past.

Eco Ecru

Unbleached pales reflect the fashion industry's increasingly sustainable direction. Ecru tones worn as a single colour look are applied to smooth sheen wovens, exotic scales and refined rib textures rather than the rough handles of previous seasons, putting a new subtle and sophisticated spin on natural colour palettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Jil Sander, The Row, Zero Maria Cornejo, all Spring Summer 2020.

Refined 70s Browns

A key shade for footwear, accessories and leather products, the season's brown tones look back to the 1970s. A retro nostalgia comes through in the supple skins and suedes in solid tonal blocked hues while blackened burnishing, embossing and leatherwork highlight the vintage warmth of core colours.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Prada, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Spring Summer 2020.

Empowered by Shocking Pink

Fashion ushers in a new era of feminism as designers reclaim vivid tones of shocking pink as an inspiring and empowering hue. Head-to-toe looks, voluminous silhouettes and exaggerated proportions in saturated, almost luminous shades make a bold statement, empowering the wearer to stand out from the crowd.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dries Van Noten, Marni, Valentino, all Spring Summer 2020.

