KidSuper’s Colm Dillane co-creates Louis Vouitton’s AW23 collection

Following the death in 2021 of creative director Virgil Abloh , the Louis Vuitton Homme studio team took the reins and imagined, season after season, the men's collections of the luxury label. But things are changing. Louis Vuitton's autumn/winter 2023/24 collection was, this time, co-designed with Colm Dillane, founder of the KidSuper label.

The information, posted on Vogue magazine's website, stated that the collection “was created by the [Louis Vuitton] studio 'with the participation' of Colm Dillane”. This appointment is also temporary. The American does not replace the great Abloh, and the questions about the potential successor therefore do not end.

During a conference organised by Women's Wear Daily in early November 2022, Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke confirmed that the French luxury brand was in no rush to find a successor to Abloh. "We're not trying to replace Virgil, not because he's irreplaceable but because he's unique," Burke said.

Who is Colm Dillane?

Winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize (awarded as part of the LVMH Prize and including Virgil Abloh on its jury) in 2021, Dillane created KidSuper in 2018 and is based in Brooklyn. The arty label, for men and women, presents itself as a creative collective that designs and manufactures clothing but also organises art exhibitions, records music, shoots films and music videos. Dillane is therefore, in a way, what is called a “jack of all trades”.

In a video interview with the FHCM (Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode) in 2021, Colm Dillane said: "For me, it's about telling stories and building a fan base who appreciate your vision that they don't care what it is.”

The Louis Vuitton Men's collection will be unveiled on January 19, 2023, as part of Paris Fashion Week. The KidSuper label will also show within the official calendar, on January 21, at 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.