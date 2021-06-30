Kidswear: Labels to watch

Children's fashion today has to meet more demands than ever. It has to be fun, appeal to children and adults alike, be compatible with children's sensitive skin and protect the planet for future generations. The labels gathered here produce sustainably and make sure that children not only have a good time wearing it, but also find a habitable earth in the future - thanks to production in Europe and the use of certified sustainable materials.

Bobo Choses was founded in Barcelona in 2008. From fun clothing and accessories to wacky children's books that give meaning to the collections, Bobo Choses loves to tell stories in the language of children. These stories are not only translated into fun clothes, but also into illustrated books, stationery, fragrances, rugs, bags, shoes, cups and plates.

Bobo Choses produces in an old toy factory two blocks from the Mediterranean Sea, learning from the know-how of local manufacturers to create products that respect the environment. Attention is also paid to sustainability of production processes. "Environmental protection is no longer an option, but the key to our future," the brand said by email.

Target group: Bobo Choses creates new products and services for creative children and adults around the world who want to enjoy their lives, have fun and grow up with creativity in the digital age.

Stockists/ Agency: Bobo Choses is sold by 600 retailers in 45 countries around the world. The main countries are Sweden, South Korea, France, the UK, the USA, Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark and Finland. There is a contact form for interested retailers on the brand's website.

Prices (retail): T-shirts around 30 euros, trousers around 30 to 75 euros.

Bebe Organic was founded in 2014 by a mother of two and London College of Fashion MA graduate, Birgit Kadak. After her first child was diagnosed with an extremely sensitive skin condition, she was on the lookout for natural and organic textiles, but only found products that were synthetic and full of dangerous chemicals, or if sustainable, too simplistic in design.

This inspired her to design her own collection with organic materials, which eventually evolved into the Bebe Organic brand. All Bebe Organic fabrics are sourced locally from Portugal. The main fabrics in the collection are organic cotton and linen, wool and recycled materials. To guarantee that the materials are organic, Bebe Organic uses cotton certified by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and OCS (Organic Content Standard) and a natural dyeing process that offers a 100% chemical-free approach that guarantees quality and longevity.

Target group: Parents who want to combine style with quality and comfort. The collections are made to dress comfortably for any occasion and can be passed down through generations as they have a timeless look. "For any parent, grandparent or friend looking to buy or offer something unique, our brand is the right choice," the label said via email.

Stockists/ Agency: Bebe Organic is sold at stockists around the world, primarily in the US, Asia and Europe. It currently works with one agent in China and two agents in the US. There is a contact form on the brand's website.

Prices (retail): tops between 20 and 70 euros, trousers between 25 and 75 euros, jackets and coats around 100 euros.

Play Up is a baby and children's clothing brand founded in 2004 with the aim of creating a sustainable, ethical and fair brand and proving that it is possible to reduce the significant environmental footprint of the textile industry. All products are designed and manufactured in Portugal. From design to delivery of the final product, the concept takes an unconventional approach. Each Play Up collection represents a new chapter, where the label collaborates with an artist whose work inspires the collection. To do this, it works with Portuguese artists and creatives and has all the pieces made in its factory in a small village in the north of Portugal. This allows for great control over all stages of production and the local approach ensures that the entire production chain follows good fair trade practices.

Stockists/Agency: Currently 95 percent of the collections are exported. Play Up is represented in 800 shops and department stores around the world as well as in its own online shop. Play Up works with agents and distributors per country/per territory who represent the brand. There is a contact form on the brand's website.

Target group: Babies and children aged 0 months to 16 years.

Prices (retail): Prices depend on the country of sale and are set according to the purchasing power of that country. Baby clothes are around 20 to 50 euros, children's clothes between around 30 to 100 euros.

Cam Cam Copenhagen is a Danish family business founded in 2012 by husband and wife team Sara Giese Camre and Robert Warren Paulsen. After the birth of their daughter Olivia, the couple set out on a search for timeless design products. The search turned out to be more difficult than expected, which led to the creation of Cam Cam Copenhagen to create high-quality, sustainable interior design for children. It aims to provide a cosy, calming environment for babies and children, which includes textiles. Sustainability and durability are at the core of the label - from production to the final product. Cam Cam Copenhagen is "one of the few brands in the industry to be certified according to the following world-leading standards for organic and sustainable production: GOTS, FSC and OCS," according to the website.

Target group: The brand's target group is parents who value elegant, Scandinavian design that is sustainably certified and durable.

Prices (retail): The brand offers a complete product cosmos and starts at 10 Euros. Wardrobes or beds are around 1,275 Euros.

Stockists/ Agency: Cam Cam Copenhagen is responsible for the distribution.

