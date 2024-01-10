L'Oréal unveils hairdryer using infrared light at CES

L’Oréal unveiled a new hairdryer at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US, that promises to dry hair up to 33 percent faster, make hair smoother and use less power.

The futuristic-looking ‘AirLight Pro,’ developed in partnership with hardware start-up Zuvi, is being described by L’Oréal as a “breakthrough” product as it combines Zuvi’s patented LightCare technology with high-speed wind for faster hair drying without excessive heat that leaves hair 59 percent visually smoother and shinier.

Designed for both beauty professionals and consumers, a team of 100 engineers, designers, hairdressers, and scientists from L’Oréal's research and innovation division worked with Zuvi to create a professional-grade hairdryer that was both caring for the hair and the planet.

L’Oréal 'AirLight Pro' hairdryer Credits: L’Oréal

Unlike conventional heating hair dryers with only heating coils, the ‘AirLight Pro’ is equipped with a special 17-blade, high-speed motor and US-patented infrared technology powered by Tungsten-halogen bulbs designed to dry hair faster without excessive heat. It also delivers significantly reduced energy consumption, up to 31 percent less than leading premium hair dryers, according to L’Oréal’s testing.

Commenting on the launch, Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive of the L’Oréal Groupe, said in a statement: “For 115 years, L’Oréal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfil their individual beauty aspirations. With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

‘AirLight Pro’ will be launched in select markets, including Europe and the US, by the beauty group’s salon professional brand L’Oréal Professionnel in 2024.