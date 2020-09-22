LFW: Eudon Choi brings the Mediterranean to fashion week

Eudon Choi returned to London Fashion Week after a two-season break to showcase his spring/summer 2021 collection with a series of socially-distanced presentations to show his laid-back summer staples.

Taking inspiration from a longing to escape the city for a summer holiday in Italy, Eudon Choi’s ‘Fuga Estiva’ collection offered the perfect holiday wardrobe for a visit to the Amalfi Coast as an ode to the “joys of a sun-drenched holiday”.

The collection had everything a traveller would need for day excursions to long summer nights watching the sunset with a cocktail from white sundresses with puffed sleeves to relaxed tailoring with open back detailing and flowing maxidresses.

Speaking to FashionUnited, Eudon Choi explained the importance of hosting a physical show: “I took two seasons out of London Fashion Week to focus on American sales but London is my home and I really wanted to show here again. The last few months have been crazy in many ways so I want to create a moment of normality and calm.

"The collection is called Fuga Estiva (Summer Escape) and takes inspiration from a longing to escape the city for a sublime summer vacation in Italy. I think we could all do with that right now.”

Eudon Choi inspired by Mediterranean summers for spring/summer 2021

To ensure that safety was maintained, the designer opted for a presentation/salon-style showcase over a catwalk so he could put on three performances to “ensure that the maximum number of people possible can see the collection while still complying with Covid-19 secure guidelines,” added Choi.

While Covid meant that every editor had to wear a mask and keep their distance from each other and the models, there was a calm and serenity about the presentation. There was no music except the chipping sounds of birds, which alongside the warm hues of terracotta, sandy tones and seascape blues perfectly transported guests to the Mediterranean.

Choi added: “Nothing beats seeing the collection in the real world. As a designer, it is also the perfect culmination of months of work to see the clothes on models and see people’s reactions to them.

“The show celebrates all the hard work of the team and it is good to be showing the collection again, albeit in a different way.”

Highlights from the minimal collection included a loosening to Choi’s signature tailoring, from striped oversized shirts to slouchy tailored blazers worn with shorts, wide-leg trousers, and cropped split-leg trousers with button detailing.

The tailoring was softened up with no-fuss, staples such as crisp cotton, silk and linen dresses, blouses, and maxi dresses, highlighted with ruffles, puff sleeves, open backs, slits, sheer and cut-out detailing.

The holiday wardrobe was rounded off with oversized wide-brim sunhats and shell inspired bags, which were perfectly styled with swimwear by Talia Collins and footwear by Ancient Greek Sandals.

The designer also unveiled a collaboration with Lewes-based ceramicists, Liv and Dom, who have created a limited-edition jewellery and home collection. The pieces, which includes a series of delicate ceramic earrings crafted in the shape of shells, will be available from late spring 2021.

Choi added: “This collaboration has helped to create new memories of a holiday that could have been, referencing the trips missed by so many in 2020.”

Images: courtesy of Eudon Choi