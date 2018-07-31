LFW’s ‘The Platform' gets three winners in its first edition

The Platform, a designer search programme by Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the US-based water brand Smartwater announced three winners for its first edition. The three winners are: Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla of 'Poochki, Sakshi & Swasti Shah of 'Shanti and Kanika Goyal of 'Kanika Goyal label.

The winners were selected from over 100 designers from across the country who presented their collections on the theme ‘Inspired by the Clouds’. The winners will get an opportunity to showcase at the forthcoming edition of the Lakme Fashion Week in August.

The Platform was judged by designer Payal Khandwala, Tina Tahiliani, Director, ENSEMBLE, Nonita Kalra, Editor, Harper's Bazaar, Sheetal Mallar, Photographer, Anoop Manohar and Jaspreet Chandok. It aims to promote and nurture deserving talent in the Indian fashion industry.