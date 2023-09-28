LFW SS24 Trends: fairy-tale dresses, suits with miniskirts and athletic-inspired styles

Despite some missing names at LFW, including Christopher Kane, a slew of fresh designers brought the magic to the 2024 spring season. When it came to the top trends, diversity was key, ranging from suits with miniskirts and athletic inspired ready-to-wear to romantic dresses.

A fine romance

During the past few years, London designers have become renowned for their hyper romantic looks. This season saw a continuation of the trend with certain collections full of frothy fabrics and feminine details.

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu ss24/ look 17 Credits: Bora Aksu ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a cold-shouldered dress in a black and white print under a white tulle ruffled layer embellished with black bows and a black trim. Accessories included a crochet fez, white lace hose and booties with a matching print to the dress.

Chopova Lowena, designers: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons

Chopova Lowena ss24/ look 33 Credits: Chopova Lowena ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 33: A white cotton puff sleeved dress with floral and ribbon red, blue and green embroidery and white leather straps, accessorized with white fishnet gloves, a white belt, white hose and patent slippers trimmed with silver chains.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem ss24/ look 10 Credits: Erdem ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a pink sheer tulle dress with embroidered flowers over a pink bra top and underwear. Accessories included a black leather belt, opera length gloves and pointed toed shoes.

Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard ss24/ look 4 Credits: Molly Goddard ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a sheer yellow chiffon dress layered over a sheer bra and ankle-length ruffles. A black hair ribbon and gold lace-up shoes completed the look.

Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn ss24/ look 32 Credits: Richard Quinn ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 32: a sheer black dress with a full skirt embellished with crystals and embroidered roses, black hose and patent pointed toed shoes.

Susan Fang

Susan Fang ss24/ look 10 Credits: Susan Fang ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a white ruffled and ruched layered dress with a silver pendant necklace and clear pearl sandals.

Skirt the issue

Perhaps surprisingly, given the history of London as an experimental fashion lab, many designers showed tailored looks, even suitable as office wear. Pairing short skirts with jackets made these styles wearable and yet feminine.

Kristian Aadnevik

Aadnevik ss24/ look 6 Credits: Aadnevik ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a cropped blouson style zip front jacket and matching mini skirt with two inverted pleats in a textured pink and grey material trimmed with pink leather.

Aaron Esh

Aaron Esh ss24/ look 10 Credits: Aaron Esh ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a broad weaved heather grey and white cotton jacket and matching bubble skirt with red patent sandals.

Paul Costelloe

Paul Costelloe ss24/ look27 Credits: Paul Costelloe ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: a two button blazer in a beige and white window pane check with a matching pleated mini skirt, accessorized with a beige scarf, ankle socks and suede penny loafers.

David Koma

David Koma ss24/ look 19 Credits: David Koma ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a lilac silk bomber jacket with ribbed collar and cuffs and a matching short ruffled mini skirt with a sequined waistband and a floor-length train. Thigh-high lilac leather boots with a silver toe-cap completed the look.

Labrum London: designer Foday Dumbuya

Labrun ss24/ look 10 Credits: Labrun ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a white boxy jacket with embossed print and zipper embellishments and a matching pleated mini-skirt. The look was accessorized with Adidas x Labrum ‘Samba’ sneakers.

Mark Fast

Mark Fast ss24/ look 6 Credits: Mark Fast ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a cream-colored four-button jacket and matching mini-skirt over a crochet bra top, over-the-knee boots, a satchel and multi-strand necklace.

A sporting life

8ON8: designer Li Gong

8ON8 ss24/ look 17 Credits: 8ON8 ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In the recent past, designers like Virgil Abloh elevated athleticwear to the high-end of ready-to-wear. It’s a trend that sees no signs of slowing down. From trims to entire looks, the London collections for ss24 were full of nods to what was once considered gym attire.

Look 17: low-rise black pants in a technical fabric and a red short sleeved tight-fit hoodie with white piping. Accessories included watches with elastic red and white bands worn on the arms, a black cap, red sunglasses and white sneakers.

Priya Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia ss24/ look 26 Credits: Ahluwalia ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 26: a halter-necked, cold-shouldered gold colored top in a shiny material with a crystal and stone embellishment and rust-colored pants with white and gold side stripes. Blue denim western style boots completed the look.

Apujan: designer Apu Jan

Apujan ss24/ look 7 Credits: Apujan ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a jacket and matching shorts in a blue and white ‘warning tape’ print over a white rib-knit cropped top and accessorized with a white logo baseball cap and white and blue Adidas sneakers.

Burberry: designer Daniel Lee

Burberry ss24/ look 50 Credits: Burberry ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 50: a long red, blue and green devore dress with a flat white and yellow daisy print and a striped athletic trim collar and cuffs, accessorized with red fishnet hose and cream thong sandals.

KWK by Kay Kwok

KWK ss24/ look 11 Credits: KWK ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a beige cropped zip-front hooded sweatshirt with black and white stripes and low cut shorts in a patchwork of materials. Accessories included long black boots, a two-tone green nylon bag and shield sunglasses.

Natasha Zinko

Natasha Zinko ss24/ look 11 Credits: Natasha Zinko ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a sand-colored zip front jersey hooded sweatshirt and matching bike shorts with a Y-front feature and a ripped up hem. Accessories included a deconstructed rib knit beanie, white leg warmers over socks and flip flops.