London Fashion Week AW26 expands through heritage returns, strategic support & renewed momentum

London Fashion Week (LFW) AW26 came to a close on Monday evening with a clear sense of reinforcement. The February edition featured more than 90 designers and brands on the official British Fashion Council (BFC) schedule, including 41 runway shows and 20 presentations staged over five days.

Taking place from February 19 to 23, LFW participation was up 11 percent year-on-year, prompting organisers to add an extra Thursday afternoon to accommodate what they termed a “bumper calendar” — a move aligned with the BFC’s push to strengthen London’s scale and international standing. The expansion follows the BFC’s decision to waive participation fees, lowering barriers to entry and welcoming back both emerging and established names through a deliberately curated schedule.

William Costelloe with models at the Paul Costelloe LFW AW26 show Credits: Paul Costelloe by Debbie Bragg

LFW AW26: Opening strong with a nod to heritage and a forward-looking vision

The AW26 season of LFW opened with a show, and a tribute to the late Paul Costelloe, one of the British calendar’s most enduring presences, whose passing in late 2025 marked the end of an era. His son, William Costelloe, presented the brand’s first collection under his creative direction, a collection that successfully balances Paul Costelloe’s historic tailoring roots with contemporary sensibilities.

“This [season] was emotional, but also an exciting look towards the future,” said William Costelloe in an interview with FashionUnited. “Tailoring is our goal, that’s our DNA, our heritage, and we feel we create exciting, beautiful silhouettes that all women can wear and feel proud in. It’s really keeping within my father’s legacy, but also pushing it further, by adding my own little twist.”

The late Paul Costelloe alongside his son William Costelloe Credits: Paul Costelloe by Barry McCall

The opening show was further underscored by the front-row presence of King Charles III, who also attended British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker’s show on the first day, an uncommon but symbolically potent juxtaposition of heritage, royal backing, and cultural relevance. The interplay between legacy and emerging visions further set the tone for LFW AW26, a week that unfolded around intersecting narratives of tradition, innovation, and strategic positioning. A balance that became more visible in the renewed presence of several well-known names showing on the official LFW schedule.

Tolu Coker, LFW AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

LFW AW26: The return of established names, signalling industry confidence

Among the clearest indicators of strong momentum this season was the return of several established British brands. For example, Temperley London, founded in 2000 by Alice Temperley, re-joined the official schedule for AW26 after a seven-year hiatus to celebrate its 25th anniversary, reasserting its presence within its home market while signalling a recalibrated commitment to the capital. The move follows a period in which many mid-sized British brands reassessed show formats and international visibility, and its return adds both heritage credibility and commercial weight to the LFW calendar.

Julien Macdonald LFW AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Another notable highlight was Julien Macdonald’s first London catwalk in three years, following his brand’s liquidation in 2023. Macdonald’s comeback show took place at The Shard, the first time a runway has been hosted at the iconic London landmark, and at 69 floors above the city, it was also ranked among the highest-altitude fashion shows ever staged in the capital. In an interview with FashionUnited, Macdonald described his return as an opportunity to inject “much-needed glamour” into the LFW schedule and to celebrate “women and femininity”, emphasising both creative intent and the desire to re-engage with a broader commercial audience.

Similarly, premium label Joseph returned after a noted nine-year absence, presenting its AW26 collection under newly appointed creative director Mario Arena. The decision to re-enter the London fashion week calendar under new leadership underscores both brand reinvigoration and the strategic importance of aligning a creative reset with a national platform. In an era where creative director transitions often serve as a platform for pivotal repositioning, Joseph’s return suggests London remains a viable stage for showcasing brand evolution to international buyers and press.

Phoebe English LFW AW26 Credits: Phoebe English by Asia Werbel

Other returning designers and brands who have long been linked to London’s fashion scene include Phoebe English and Simone Rocha, the latter whose AW26 showcase further cemented her relevance to both the capital’s creative platform and its commercial conversation. Held at Alexandra Palace Theatre, Rocha’s runway presentation was a rich, layered exploration of Irish folklore, delicate craftsmanship, and contemporary hybridisation, connecting mythic references with essential wardrobe pieces that balanced delicate lace and tulle against more utilitarian fabrics and structures.

Iconic luxury fashion house Burberry maintained its traditional role as anchor of the week, officially closing fashion week on Monday evening. As one of the most globally recognisable brands, Burberry’s closing slot carries both commercial significance and symbolic strength. The fashion house’s presence remains a key draw for international press, influencers, and buyers on the final day of LFW, further underlining confidence in London as a viable stage for storytelling.

Burberry LFW AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

For the British fashion industry, these returns signal more than sentiment. Decisions to participate in major fashion weeks are usually commercially driven, shaped by buyer presence, international media attention, and order potential. The decision from these internationally recognised brands to return to London indicates renewed confidence in the capital’s strategic relevance and market momentum. That sense of revived momentum is partly the result of the BFC’s measures to enhance London’s competitiveness and broaden participation.

LFW AW26: Strategic support structures expand access

A central driver of the expanded calendar was the ongoing commitment from the British Fashion Council to widen access. In addition to the BFC waiving participation fees for designers on the main schedule for a second year, in line with its "designer-first" strategy, it also doubled its investment in the International Guest Programme, making it easier for emerging and mid-tier brands to be seen by global buyers and press.

Simona Rocha LFW AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

A key approach, it has led to a strong, measurable impact: according to Vogue, brand activations at this season’s LFW rose by more than 20 percent, including shows, presentations, and other smaller business-oriented events. Next to its fee support, the BFC also reinstated its NewGen showcase at 180 Strand, spotlighting alumni designers who have graduated from the incubator programme. The initiative further solidified London’s role as a development platform for emerging talent, signalling a longer-term pathway toward sustainable brand growth.

Despite the increase in participation, LFW AW26 did not feel excessive or overtly theatrical. While the February edition featured a noticeable uptick in dinners, evening events, and presentations, many brands opted for smaller-scale showcases and cost-conscious formats rather than large, high-production runway shows. These strategic choices reflect the wider commercial climate within the UK fashion industry, where cautious wholesale behaviour and tighter retail budgets continue to shape decision-making. The expanded schedule, spanning a broader mix of formats, was accompanied by a clear emphasis on wearability, clarity of offer, and commercial resonance alongside creative exploration.

Erdem LFW AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

LFW AW26: What it means for the future of UK fashion

Taken as a whole, LFW AW26 suggests that London has recalibrated its position within the global fashion landscape through measured growth and strategic alignment. Higher participation and attendance point to renewed appetite when financial barriers are lowered, while the renewed presence of established brands strengthens the capital’s credibility as both a commercial and creative platform. Institutional measures and expanded showcase formats further demonstrate how proactive governance can reinforce the broader fashion ecosystem.

As Milan and Paris continue to dominate the more luxury end of the fashion scale nd New York maintains its commercial strength, London appears to be carving out a distinctive position built on accessibility, heritage, and structured support. The coming months will determine whether this momentum translates into sustained wholesale orders, long-term brand commitments, and continued international buyer engagement. If so, AW26 will represent more than a larger schedule: it will mark a reinforced role for London as a platform capable of supporting both established houses and emerging talent within an evolving global fashion economy.