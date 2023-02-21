London fashion week closes as Milan begins

Italy’s fashion body, the Camera Nazionale della Moda (CNMI), said on the inaugural day of its womenswear catwalk season that 61 fashion shows, of which 56 physical and 5 digital, 73 presentations, 7 presentations by appointment and 33 events will conclude its week.

A new location for the Fashion Hub, at Palazzo Giureconsulti, will see multiple events take place, including an award celebrating the city's best retailers. The fashion shows start on Tuesday, with Iceberg returning to the catwalk. The week will end on Sunday 26 February, before it shifts to Paris.

The Fall 2023 edition will see the debut of the Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, supported by Dolce & Gabbana, and digital shows from brands Avavav and Alabama Muse. Three independent brands who have received sponsorship by the Camera Moda Fashion Trust Grant 2022 have also been confirmed to show on the Milanese catwalks: Act N°1, Cormio and Vitelli. Absent among the major designers is Versace, who will instead show in Los Angeles on March 10, just two days before the Oscars ceremony. Gucci’s first show under new creative director will be unveiled next season, in September.

At the Armani/Silos there will be a preview of the photographic exhibition 'Guy Bourdin: storyteller' open to the public from 24 February while at 10 Corso Como the Giorgio Armani brand will unveil a denim capsule created with the concept store.