London Fashion Week releases dates for 2022

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed the dates for the upcoming London Fashion Week 2022 presented by Clearpay.

The first show will run from February 18 to 22, the second is scheduled for June 11 to 13 and the final will be held from September 16 to 20.

The BFC further announced that its January edition will not go ahead due to covid-19 concerns, and all three events scheduled will continue to merge womenswear and menswear collections.

Like its newly introduced format in September 2021, the upcoming shows will continue to work with a digital-physical programme, with digital content coinciding with catwalks shows, presentations and appointments. Its online hub will continue to display content accessible to everyone, including professionals and consumers.

The implementation of menswear from January to February was decided at the end of last year, in consideration of the pandemic and the challenges that came with it. BFC stated in a release that it “is committed to supporting British menswear designer businesses and is confident that the infrastructure over the last year amply facilitates the launch of their collections”.