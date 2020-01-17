London to host 2020 edition of India Fashion Week in November

India Fashion Week 2020 edition will be held in London from November 27 to 29, 2020. An array of brands from India will participate. The fashion week will begin on November 27, with an invitation-only launch event in the evening, featuring runway shows kicked off by its opening designer. Days two and three of the fashion week will feature numerous runway shows at the Novotel Hotel, with tickets available to the public, allowing the participating Indian brands to grow their customer base in the UK.

The fifth season was held in London from November 16 to 17, 2019. The event featured celebrity showstoppers on the runway, fringe events across London, jewelry launch events, and a range of seminars. The fashion event is organised by Platinum Group of Companies, an events business which also runs the National Asian Wedding Show, the Luxury Asian Wedding Show, the Femina India Wedding Show, and the Global Fashion Design Awards. Tickets for India Fashion Week London 2020 are on sale now.

The Spring/Summer 2019 edition of the India Fashion Week was held October 10 to 13. Besides an array of young and established designers, the event introduced the designer stockroom, a business-to-consumer theme. It was aimed at giving designers an opportunity to sell their stock -- new or old -- directly to consumers.