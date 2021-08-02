Louis Vuitton is celebrating 200 years of its founder with a new video game, novel and Apple TV series.

Louis Vuitton is celebrating 200 years of its founder with a new video game, novel and television series. Born in the small French town of Lons-le-Saunier on 4 August 1821, Vuitton moved to Paris where he officially founded the maison in 1854.

The main character of the game is Vivienne, an LV mascot, who is on a quest to find 200 birthday candles for Louis’ 200th birthday. An adventure and story of origin unfolds while Vivienne searches for each candle.

Called Louis: The Game - complete with embedded NFT’s - will be released on August 4 for both Apple and Android users. Later in the year, a fictional novel by French author Caroline Brognard will be released, as well as a documentary on Apple TV titled Looking for Louis.

460 Louis Vuitton stores around the world will showcase a unique series of trunks in their respective window display, some designed by artists and celebrities, to celebrate the bicentennial milestone. The challenge was to think of the trunks “as a vessel for an object, a dream, a future, a reflection, a desire,” Ansel Thompson, Vuitton’s art director, told WWD.