Louis Vuitton SS22 Shanghai catwalk show

Louis Vuitton extended its Spring Summer 2022 show season with an additional catwalk presentation in Shanghai on Wednesday for local media and clientele.

With the ceiling of the Shipyard Repair Docks venue covered in chandeliers, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière created 19 new looks in addition to the 45 shown during Paris Fashion Week on 5 October.

Image: Louis Vuitton SS22 Shanghai

A hit on social media

The hashtag #LVSS22WomenswearShow received over 500 million views in the early hours after the show, despite Louis Vuitton’s Paris-based team not being in attendance. Mr Ghesquière sent a recording with his best wishes.

The Business of Fashion reported livestreams of the show were simultaneously broadcast on platforms Weibo, WeChat, Tencent Video, Douyin, Kuaishou and OTT, were viewed 158 million times.