LPU highlights industry-focused fashion education and strong placement outcomes

Lovely Professional University is promoting its School of Fashion Design as a hub for industry-focused fashion education, combining creative training with emerging technologies, sustainability, and strong employment outcomes.

According to the university, the school offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in fashion design, apparel production, and fashion management, with students trained in areas including digital textile design, virtual sampling, 3D design tools, CAD, and AI-assisted trend forecasting. The curriculum is supported by specialised facilities such as garment construction, pattern-making, textile testing, and digital design laboratories.

The institution reported a highest placement package of ₹18 lakh per annum, with graduates securing roles at companies including Nike, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Trident Limited, Reliance Industries, Arvind Limited, and Shoppers Stop. More than 70 recruiters are said to hire from the programme.

The school places a strong emphasis on practical learning through internships, live industry projects, design competitions, and collaborations with organisations including Lakmé Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India. Students also participate in international exchanges through partnerships with more than 500 universities worldwide.

Research and innovation remain key priorities, with the university highlighting a ₹6 crore grant from India's Ministry of Textiles under the National Technical Textile Mission. Areas of research include sustainable textiles, wearable technology, inclusive fashion, and environmentally conscious design practices.

As fashion education increasingly evolves to meet industry demand for digital skills and sustainability expertise, LPU says its approach is designed to equip students with both creative and commercial knowledge while preparing them for careers across design, merchandising, communication, retail, and entrepreneurship.