Lululemon launches new 'Casual' collection

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon has unveiled a new ‘Casual’ apparel and accessories collection, designed “to solve the unmet needs in your everyday wardrobe and elevate the essentials”.

The ‘Casual’ collection is described as “an ode to personal style, by way of intuition,” offering a range of versatile pieces for both men and women, featuring “considered details and athletic innovation”.

For women, the autumn/winter 2023 collection features an A-line high-rise wrap skirt in a soft, water-resistant twill fabric, alongside a ribbed wool-blend rollneck designed with a “snug, second skin fit,” and smooth-fit, split-hem high-rise flared trousers.

Other highlights include a hooded insulated wrap, a long-sleeve bodysuit, a lightweight cinch-waist jacket, and an adaptable two-in-one jacket, made from a heavyweight waterproof and water-resistant material that can be worn cropped thanks to a snap-off lower panel.

For men, the line features a relaxed-fit twill blazer to “sharpen any outfit,” a soft long-sleeve Henley top, and a cargo pocket shirt jacket. There are also reimagined joggers, a puff vest, and an oversized T-shirt made for “all-day, everyday comfort”.

The Lululemon ‘Casual’ collection is available in-store and on the brand’s website from September 12, with prices starting from 22 pounds / 28 euros.