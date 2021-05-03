Mango launches 3D-printed accessories collection

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has launched a new capsule collection of accessories manufactured using 3D printing technology.

The collection is on sale exclusively via Mango’s online store and is available across the majority of countries in which it operates. The collection comprises seven pieces: a bag, sandals, a necklace and four pieces of costume jewellery.

Items in the collection have been created using printed TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), which Mango says is both sustainable and recyclable “given that it is made from materials of vegetable origin with natural dyes”.

The 3D printing methods also means the collection is made with zero waste.

Mango teamed up with 3D printing fashion company Comme des Machines for the collection. The two companies worked together for the first time back in February 2020 when Mango launched its first collection printed using 3D technology. That collection consisted only of costume jewellery.

A key motif of this new collection is a daisy - a common image in Mango’s Spring/Summer ’21 collection.