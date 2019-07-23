Manolo Blahnik acquires top shoe manufacturer in Italy

Luxury footwear brand Manolo Blahnik has acquired Italian women’s shoe manufacturer Calzaturificio Re Marcello, which currently makes the label’s shoes. Manolo Blahnik, which is independently owned, has been working with the Vigevano-based factory since 1990.

“Calzaturificio Re Marcello is synonymous with craftsmanship of exceptional quality in our industry and we are delighted to have been able to bring such a valued partner into the family,” Manolo Blahnik’s CEO Kristina Blahnik stated in a statement. “This acquisition will be our first atelier and manufacturing facility, creating greater creative and operational flexibility for the future of our business.”

With the acquisition of the manufacturer comes 77 craftsmen to hone in, develop and raise up the artisanal talent behind shoemaking. The factory’s current management team—which includes Bruno Re and Giuse Galazzi—will continue to work with the shoe brand’s management team for the foreseeable future to maintain continuity.