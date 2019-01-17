Marc Jacques Burton and Kangol team for exclusive collaboration

Hip hop loves fashion. Influential brands Marc Jacques Burton and Kangol have teamed up for an exclusive collaboration inspired by music and the styles of contemporary hip hop artists, set to launch during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

A British brand, Marc Jacques Burton is heavily inspired by the punk and hip hop movements in music from the 1970s and 1980s. Popular musicians and celebrities have taken a following to the brand, as its designs have been seen on influencers including Migos, Future, Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Tom Holland and Tom Hardy.

Similarly, British brand Kangol started out in the 1980s dressing hip hop legends such as LL Cool J, Run DMC and Notorious B.I.G. With its historic background, the brand continues to dress musicians like Beyonce, Eminem and Migos.

Marc Jacques Burton, Creative Director of his eponymous label, said in a statement, “I wanted to collaborate with Kangol as, like MJB, we’re a British brand and closely aligned to music. Both our brands are worn by musicians. I respect the Kangol heritage and history and I created, these pieces, which can as easily be rocked on stage, travelling between concerts or worn in the studio.”

The two brands first previewed teasers of their collaboration last month, when the members of Migos wore tracksuits by the two brands last month while on tour with Drake.

The full streetwear collection debuts at Paris Fashion Week this week and will launch in L.A. later this year. At the moment, items are exclusively available at Marc Jacques Burton stockists and on the brand’s ecommerce site.