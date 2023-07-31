Marimekko to celebrate 60th anniversary of Unikko print with show and store

Finnish brand Marimekko is preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its Unikko print during the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Week and ahead of the brand’s scheduled new store opening, set for autumn 2023.

Unikko, or ‘poppy’, is a print designed by Maija Isola, and is notably used across a range of the brand’s products.

To kick off its anniversary, Marimekko will be hosting an “open-for-all” format show as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week on August 9, during which it will unveil its spring/summer 2024 collection at Designmuseum Danmark.

Among selected models, friends of the brand will also be sporting pieces on the runway, as Marimekko looks to display “diversity and positive energy” through the event.

Following the show, Marimekko is also set to open a new flagship store in Copenhagen, where the brand’s latest retail concept will be on display and will act as a platform for visual activations and events.

In a release, Rebekka Bay, creative director at Marimekko, said: “Unikko is not only Marimekko’s most celebrated print but one of the most recognised print designs in the world.

“Unikko is a symbol of joy and creativity and over the years it has become synonymous with Marimekko’s design language.

“Organising the fashion show in an open-for-all format and having the collection presented by members of our community truly emphasises our mission to bring joy to the everyday lives of people.”