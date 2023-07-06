Marks & Spencer unveils FA collection for England Senior Women’s team

As part of its ongoing partnership with The Football Association (FA), British department store Marks & Spencer has revealed a womenswear collection for the England Senior Women’s team.

It comes as the retailer was unveiled to be the team’s official tailor, adding to the title of official suit supplier that it already holds for the England Senior Men’s Team.

The line, which is to be worn by members of the football team during their tournament and in their official England team shot, features a selection of re-imagined tailoring pieces.

A contemporary tonal colour palette of navy and white defines the collection of smart separates that the retailer said look to “challenge the traditional idea of ‘power dressing’”.

Satin shirts, ribbed knitted tops, wide-leg trousers and high-waisted tailored shorts are among the items included, as are a single-breasted blazer, bomber jacket and waistcoat.

To support the collection’s marketing campaign, which launches online and in select stores, England players Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze and Jessica Carter can be seen in imagery sporting a selection of looks.

In a release, Maddy Evans, director of womenswear, said: “We’re incredibly excited and honoured to be dressing the talented and inspiring England Women’s Team on their journey to this year’s most talked about tournament.

“We wanted to ensure the collection delivered on style and versatility, creating timeless pieces with individual styling was at the forefront of our minds and something that I believe underpins the whole collection. The styling options - dressing the pieces up or down - are endless.”

The FA collection is now available to shop on Marks & Spencer’s e-commerce site and in select stores.