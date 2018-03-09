Max Mara announces Cruise show date

Max Mara is expanding its Cruise business. The brand will be hosting their Cruise show in Reggio Emilia, Italy on June 4.

Although this is their first Cruise collection, Max Mara is no stranger to pre-collections. They showed Cruise in London in 2016, and they have shown their pre-fall collections in New York and Shanghai.

Max Mara's spring 2018 collection was very much inspired by the late 90s and early '00s, it will be interesting to see what direction they go in for Cruise. While workwear is a core part of the brand's DNA, Cruise is all about the vacation theme. We shall just wait and see what tricks the brand has up their sleeve.