Menswear designer Suket Dhir launches first women’s collection

Suket Dhir, menswear designer and India’s first recipient of the coveted International Woolmark Prize, has launched his maiden women’s collection, titled ‘He for She’. The collection is aimed at women who love borrowing from men’s wardrobes. The collection comprises 24 ensembles designed to be worn as separates. Slouchy pantsuits are crafted from brocade, linen blazers and bomber jackets are elevated with reversible silk lining, cashmere and Merino wool bandhgala jacket in black is inspired in part by a sherwani and in part by the all-black coats worn by actors in the 1990s hit The Matrix. These designs draw primarily from menswear, with modifications to suit women’s bodies.

Inspired by Pahari miniature paintings, the embroidery in these garments reimagines Indian royalty in a contemporary context. Instead of traditional shikar (hunting) scenes, Dhir’s embroidered royals are seen playing golf, riding Segways or taking selfies. In keeping with the season, the garments are aimed at winter. There’s a hint of festive detailing but pared down into a sombre sheen.