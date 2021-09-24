Michael Kors celebrates 40th anniversary with pop-up exhibition

American fashion designer Michael Kors is celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary with a dedicated window display and pop-up exhibition at its Regent Street flagship in London.

All four front windows of the Michael Kors Regent Street store have been decorated with looks from the designer’s autumn/winter 2021 collection , with one featuring an LED screen playing the catwalk show that took place in New York City’s theatre district earlier this year.

Alongside the windows, the store is also hosting a pop-up exhibition highlighting key milestones from Kors’ 40-year career through interactive video displays and an illustrated timeline.

This will include mannequins modelling a few of the 15 archival looks that Kors reissued as part of the collection. The MK40 Reissue Capsule is a special curation of items inspired by the designer’s archives that exemplify the “glamour, timelessness and versatility of the Michael Kors brand”.

Each garment in the capsule has a unique story, such as which supermodel wore the original, including Cindy Crawford, Giselle and Helena Christensen. Customers can scan the unique QR code sewn inside each piece to discover the history behind it through archival photos, personal and historical anecdotes, and videos of Kors speaking about the look.

