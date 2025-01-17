Milan Men's Fashion Week kicks off

Madrid – With more notable absences than the presence of new prominent names, this Friday marks the start of a new edition of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. A catwalk that, despite everything, will once again attract the attention of all professionals linked to the world of fashion, throughout the celebrations that will last from January 17 to 21, 2025.

We can now say that fashion, in capital letters, is making its way in 2025, with the first major catwalk of the year. A Fashion Week that, taking over from the celebrations of this last edition of the international trade fair specialising in men's fashion Pitti Uomo, will once again turn Milan into the capital of international fashion, for at least the next five days, after which it will be taken over by the next edition of Paris Men's Fashion Week, scheduled for the 21st to the 26th of this same month of January. A series of platforms all of these well highlighted within the calendar of the major fashion events of 2025 , a year that seems to be starting in a markedly relaxed manner, if we look at how it is beginning to take off, starting with this edition of Pitti Uomo, under whose umbrella no high-impact activation has yet taken place, and with this new edition of Milan Men's Fashion Week. A catwalk to which the great Italian fashion houses will once again show their loyalty, namely Dolce&Gabbana, Armani, Prada and Zegna, whose participation and presence will nevertheless not serve to cover up the great and notable absences from this first edition of the year of the event.

In this regard, it is enough to look back at the January and June editions of 2024 to discover how, regardless of the one or the other, the official calendar of this same Milan Men's Fashion Week was packed with prominent names in the industry, all of them absent in this first edition of 2025. Names such as those of Gucci, Fendi, Dsquared2 or Moschino that, for one reason or another, will not participate in this January edition, having in their cases already expressed their intentions to move the presentations of their men's collections to the celebrations of the next edition at the end of February of Milan Women's Fashion Week. In the case of Gucci, as a response to its new strategy aimed at presenting its men's and women's collections in a "unified" way; in the case of Fendi, to kick off the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the firm with a single show; at Dsquared2 to celebrate its 30th anniversary; and at Moschino, in its case, to follow the same strategy it followed last year, when it participated in both women's editions of the Milanese catwalk, but only presenting its men's collection alone during the June edition.

With 60 participating firms, including presentations and fashion shows

Once again structuring its programme around a total of three different presentation formats, a total of 60 fashion houses will be taking part in this new edition of Milan Fashion Week. Of these, 15 will be doing so in a catwalk format, with Armani participating in this new edition with its Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani lines. Meanwhile, 4 houses will do so through an exclusively digital presentation; with the remaining 41 opting for an alternative presentation format, for the presentations in all cases of men's collections and men's and women's collections, for the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 season.

Starting with the last of these groups, from an alternative presentation format to the traditional catwalk show, and focused essentially on international buyers who are flocking to Milan these days, firms such as Federico Cina, Brunello Cucinelli, La Martina, CP Company, Fay, Brioni, Kiton, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Church's, Pal Zileri, Corneliani, Canali and Tod's will be presenting their proposals from the capital of Lombardy. Firms among which we can discover new additions to the official calendar of presentations of Milan Fashion Week such as Rubinacci, Fedeerico Cina, Maragno, Qasimi, Rold Skov and the American Blauer, the label through which they will present their collaboration with Pirelli.

From an exclusive format of digital presentations, and all of them concentrated around the next day of next Tuesday, January 21, this group made up of a total of 4 fashion houses will present their collections. Specifically, the firms Carnet-Archive, KML, Rkive City and Victor Hart, which with their digital presentations will conclude this new edition of the Milan Men's Fashion Week.

In the meantime, and until then, putting the spotlight on the always-awaited catwalk shows, of the 15 scheduled, the house of Pierre-Louis Mascia will be in charge of inaugurating the fashion show calendar for this January edition of Milan Men's Fashion Week, from what will also be its debut, today, on the Milan Fashion Week calendar, where it will present a mixed proposal made up of designs for men and women. After the show, it will be followed on the same day this Friday by those of PDF, the firm of designer Domenico Formichetti, from what will also be its debut on the Milan calendar, and the Philipp Plein show, which thus returns to the official calendar of a Milan Men's Fashion Week of which it has not been a part since the January 2022 edition , having since then been betting on its respective women's fashion editions.

From here, and over the following days, Milan will be the scene of shows by houses such as Pronounce, which is returning to Milan after swapping its catwalk for the London one for the presentation of its latest collection, Dolce&Gabbana, Jordanluca, Emporio Armani, Simon Cracker, Magliano, Prada, Dhruv Kapoor - who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the firm's founding -, Saul Nash - in his debut in Milan -, Dunhill, Giorgio Armani - who will once again do a double show - and Zegna, which will thus be in charge of putting the finishing touch to the physical presentations and catwalk shows of this January edition of Milan Fashion Week. A catwalk from which, along with the absences of Gucci, Fendi, Dsquared2 or Moschino, the British firm JW Anderson, by the British designer and also creative director of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson, will also be absent . An absence which, added to that of Loewe itself from the calendar of the next edition of Paris Men's Fashion Week, has only served to support the growing rumours that point to a more than imminent change at the head of the creative direction of Loewe, with Jonathan Anderson who the fashion gossip mills say will take Maria Grazia Chiuri's place at the head of Dior (it remains to be seen whether or not he will also take Kim Jones' place as creative director of its men's line), leaving vacant a chair for which possible replacements have been suggested, from Lucie and Luke Meier, creative directors of Jil Sander, to Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders and creative directors of a house Proenza Schouler whose design department they have ceased to head this very week.

Official Milano Fashion Week Men's Show Schedule – Fall/Winter 2025/2026

January 17 (Friday) 4:00 PM – Pierre-Louis Mascia

8:00 PM – PDF

9:00 PM – Philipp Plein

January 18 (Saturday) 11:00 AM – Pronounce

12:30 PM – Dolce&Gabbana

3:00 PM – Jordanluca

7:00 PM – Emporio Armani

January 19 (Sunday) 11:00 AM – Simon Cracker

12:00 PM – Magliano

2:00 PM – Prada

3:00 PM – Dhruv Kapoor

4:00 PM – Saul Nash

7:00 PM – Dunhill

January 20 (Monday) 11:00 AM – Giorgio Armani

3:00 PM – Zegna