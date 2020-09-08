Monki announces its limited, upcycled denim collection

Monki has announced the launch of its upcycled capsule denim collection.

The capsule collection is made from the brand's own production remnants of organic cotton, including eco-friendly hardware and washing, and recycled threads and zippers.

There are three key pieces of clothing: a tailored jacket with a belt, a tote bag and Yoko jeans.

The production process of Monki’s upcycled denim collection goes through four steps. To start, the remaining organic cotton denim fabrics are handpicked by the production team and then the new pattern is cut out of the remainders of these garments.

After that, the pieces are sewn together to create the piece of clothing and are washed in an environmentally friendly way without the addition of new dyes.

Jenny Fagerlin, global sustainability manager at Monki, said in a statement: “We love fashion and our planet, so we and the industry need to change to operate within the resources of our planet.

“This collection is a small step on our way to a circular economy. I hope you like it as much as we do!”

It will be available online and in selected stores at the end of September.