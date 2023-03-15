Mr Porter and Arket design exclusive men’s and children’s collection

Luxury e-tailer Mr Porter is teaming up with Nordic lifestyle brand Arket, part of the H&M Group, to launch a limited-edition menswear and childrenswear capsule collection inspired by nature.

The colourful collection, which marks the first collaboration of its kind for both brands, launches on March 15 and will feature 120 pieces, including everyday ready-to-wear staple pieces and accessories such as coats, anoraks, jumpers, T-shirts, trousers and caps.

The collaboration is described as a “true family affair,” with many pieces twinned across the collection so that families can coordinate and dress alike.

Image: Mr Porter; Mr Porter & Arket

In a statement, Mr Porter said that it has been a fully collaborative process with Arket, from collection development to creative campaign, to create a line of pieces “born out of a shared principle of modernist, bold and colourful design that embraces nature”.

Mr Porter and Arket unveil capsule collection

Menswear highlights include a rugby shirt, available in both a striped red and orange, and green and yellow, a quilted jacket and matching gilet vest in lilac, as well as a windbreaker, available in blue and green, designed in Limonta fabric, a premium technical fabric made in Italy. While accessories include a multicoloured five-panel cap, a lilac and green beanie and two colour-block ribbed rugby socks.

Styles and colourways are mirrored throughout the childrenswear collection, with bright pops of colour, such as the blue fleece vest with orange piping and the hooded towel robe in rugby stripes.

Image: Mr Porter; Mr Porter & Arket

Daniel Todd, buying director at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “This partnership was born from the shared values of the importance of spending time with your loved ones, experiencing the beauty of nature and looking good while doing it.

“The clothes are made to explore and have fun in, and we wanted to convey a sense of freedom to our customers through this collection. We are also delighted to include Planet Good Earth as part of this project, their championing of family and community felt like a natural fit and we look forward to bringing their story to life through the collection and campaign creative.”

Arket and Mr Porter collection includes a partnership with Planet Good Earth

Image: Mr Porter; Mr Porter & Arket

The two brands have also partnered with Planet Good Earth, a London-based community project that aims to bring families together through gardening by inspiring them to pay more attention to the environment. This is brought to life through a series of Planet Good Earth patched graphics on select garments, including a green-fingered “good earth, good energy” character, a Good Earth smiley world cartoon, and a series of animated garden friends.

Karl-Johan Bogefors, brand and communications director at Arket, added: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Mr Porter for our first ever ready-to-wear design collaboration on this scale and proud to be part of a new chapter in their beautiful curation of lifestyle products.

“It is an innovative collection, both unisex and ageless in its approach, inspired by the joy of colour and nature. Launching this collaboration with Mr Porter gives us a unique opportunity to reach a global, style-conscious audience looking for modern and sustainable everyday design.”

The full Mr Porter & Arket collection will be at Mr Porter, with select styles online at Arket and in its flagship stores in London, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Amsterdam. Prices will range from 10 to 230 pounds.