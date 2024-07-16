Mulberry launches capsule collection with Eleventy

British heritage brand Mulberry has teamed up with luxury label Eleventy to create a timeless summer capsule collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories.

The collaboration, which spans men’s and women’s, aims to blend the best of British and Italian style and features signature garments from the Milanese brand reimagined alongside a reworked selection of Mulberry accessories, with a focus on responsible craft, quality, and timeless design.

Described as “understated,” the collection fuses recognisable design details from both brands and consists of casual pieces such as relaxed blazers, gilets, sweatshirts and jogging bottoms elevated with leather accents in a nod to Mulberry’s heritage and core expertise.

Mulberry x Eleventy capsule collection Credits: Mulberry

While Mulberry pieces, such as its Piccadilly, Chiltern backpack and Belgrave messenger, have been adorned with panels of Eleventy’s signature grey flannel, alongside leather accessories, including a notebook cover.

As part of Mulberry’s Made to Last project and approach to responsible leather sourcing, the leather used in the collaboration is carbon-neutral, achieved through offsetting with the World Land Trust, and has been sourced from an environmentally accredited tannery, which Mulberry has partnered with for more than ten years, rated Gold by the Leather Working Group.

Mulberry x Eleventy capsule collection Credits: Mulberry

In addition, all of the leather goods have been made at Mulberry’s UK-based carbon-neutral factories in Somerset. While Eleventy said it has worked with GOTS-certified cotton and GRS-certified flannel, and responsibly sourced wool.

The Mulberry x Eleventy collaboration is available globally in both brand’s stores, and at their Harrods concessions, as well as online. Prices range from 125 to 1,750 pounds.

Mulberry x Eleventy capsule collection Credits: Mulberry